Florida unemployment website down for maintenance until Monday morning

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s unemployment website will be down for maintenance through the weekend.

Residents will be unable to check the status of their claim as the CONNECT system was partially shut down.

According to a message on the website, the system will be back up and running at 8 a.m. Monday.

Residents can still submit claims through the website.

According to a statement from the Department of Economic Opportunity, the website is offline so it can be made more efficient.

“In order to process the payments faster, the CONNECT system will be offline until Monday,” officials said. “We know that not being able to access the system may cause uncertainty, but these updates are designed to expedite the process for payment.”

Officials said Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the requirement that recipients submit a report every two weeks on their job search and ability to work in order to keep receiving benefits. The one-week waiting period that required claimants to wait seven days before they could receive reemployment assistance has also been suspended.

