Florida unemployment rate at 3.5 percent in February

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in February, virtually unchanged from a month earlier.

Figures released by the state Friday show that 357,000 Floridians were jobless in February out of a total workforce of about 10.3 million.

Florida’s unemployment rate remains below the national rate of 3.8 percent for February.

Florida added 24,300 private sector jobs last month.

In February 2019, Monroe County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.4 percent, followed by St. Johns County at 2.9 percent and Okaloosa and Wakulla counties at 3 percent.

Gulf County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.2 percent, followed by Citrus County at 5.3 percent and Hardee County and Sumter counties at 5.1 percent each.

