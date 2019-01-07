DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Turnpike has reopened to traffic in Davie after a rollover crash shut down all southbound lanes, causing traffic troubles.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a box truck and a Range Rover collided near the Griffin Road exit, at around 2:30 p.m., Monday.

Traffic could be seen getting by in the far left lanes.

No serious injuries were reported,

