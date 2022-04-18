POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Wrong-Way Driving Initiative, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will enhance it’s Wrong-Way Vehicle Detection System.

This project is a statewide effort under FDOT with the goal to greatly enhance driver safety.

New enchantments to the detection system will be spread throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Florida Turnpike Enterprises will also increase the amount of wrong-way signage, roadway reflectors and pavement marking in locations along Florida’s Turnpike/State Road 821, Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 and the Sawgrass Expressway/SR 869.

These signs will be installed with flashing LED lights that activate whenever a car is coming up the wrong way on a ramp.

The signs will also have sensors and cameras that will alert law enforcement and Traffic Management Center staff to respond to vehicles that are driving the wrong way.

The project is expected to be completed by the middle of 2023. The cost is approximately $5.5 million.

Florida’s Turnpike has 18 existing ramp locations with similar technology in Southeast Florida and throughout the state.

