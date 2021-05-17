Florida truck driver rescues family of raccoons stuck inside dumpster

BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida truck driver came to the rescue of a family of raccoons stuck inside a dumpster in Bradenton.

Robert Acton told Fox 13 he was making an early morning stop on his delivery route when he heard a rustling noise from a dumpster outside a business.

Acton said inside the dumpster were 10 raccoons searching through the rubbish. Acton said that while the raccoons were able to get in, they appeared to be unable to get out.

“Their momma taught them to get in the trash and they shouldn’t have,” Acton told the station.

The help the furry creatures, Acton used a pallet from his truck and put it in the dumpster, creating a ladder for the raccoons and allowing them to get out.

Acton said this isn’t the first time he has helped the family. Just a week before, he used a wooden board to help the raccoons who were stuck in the same predicament.

“There must’ve been 20 of them, and they got in but couldn’t get out,” he told Fox 13.

Acton said he didn’t want the raccoons to get hurt.