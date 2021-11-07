(WSVN) - Brightline trains will resume operations Monday, after a 17-month shut down due to the pandemic.

The interstate railway is expanding from South Florida to Orlando in 2022.

Miami is seeing massive growth with more than a thousand people moving to Florida each day.

“With the Brightline trains running, we expect that there’s going to be major economic stimulation overall in the city of Miami,” said Royal Palm Companies’ CEO Daniel Kodsi. “Something we’ve never experienced before, because we’ve never had connectivity with the entire state, and so that stimulation is going to bring tourism. It’s going to bring a lot of business back down to Miami and vice versa, and so it’s going to be a stimulator for the overall state of Florida.”

Brightline is part of Miami’s futuristic, 21st-century urban transportation plan, which includes “Jetson’s-style” flying-car skyports currently being constructed on skyscraper and parking garage rooftops.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.