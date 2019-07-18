Florida to require mental health classes starting in 6th grade

(WSVN) - Florida will soon require mental health classes in public schools starting in sixth grade.

Public schools will be required to teach students a minimum of five hours of mental health in curriculum for grades six through 12.

The course aims to help students identify the signs and symptoms of mental illness, finding resources if they are battling with depression or other issues and teach them how to help peers who are struggling with a mental health disorder.

It remains unclear if the class will begin in the upcoming academic year.

