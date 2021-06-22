(WSVN) - High school students in Florida will soon be learning a new life-saving skill in school.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill requiring school districts to provide basic training in first aid, including CPR instruction, to public school students in grades 9 and 11.

The bill also encourages school districts to provide the same training to students in grades six and eight.

According to the bill summary, the CPR training must be based on a “one-hour nationally recognized program that uses the most current evidence-based emergency cardiovascular care guidelines.”

The law officially goes into effect on July 1. For more information on the bill, click here.

