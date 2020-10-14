Florida to provide mobile drivers licenses on smart phones in 2021

(WSVN) - Floridians may have a new type of license next year.

Starting in 2021, Florida residents will be able to apply for a new mobile driver’s license that will be easily accessible on smartphones and tablets, according to a press release from Thales, the company that will supply the licenses.

Thales said the licenses will “have the same validity as traditional driver’s licenses to verify identity, including proof of age and driving privileges.”

The licenses will also have an added role of serving as an authentication tool online.

“I’m excited for this innovation project that will make the state of Florida a national leader in offering secure and trusted mobile identification,” said Terry L. Rhodes, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. “We have made a sustained commitment to the modernization of nearly every aspect of what our department does and how customers access our services, and Thales will be a great partner as Florida now steps into the future of mobile identification.”

Thales said the mobile licenses will not just be a digital image of the ID, but they will instead have a secure digitized credential that can be checked for authenticity.

An official date for when the licenses will be available has not been announced.

