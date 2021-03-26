Florida to allow residents 16 and older to get Pfizer vaccine starting April 5

(WSVN) - Florida residents 16 years old and older will soon be able to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Staring April 5, Florida residents aged 16 and 17 will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Gov. DeSantis originally announced on Thursday that starting April 5, any resident 18 and older will be able to get any of the three available COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

However, those under the age of 18 were left wondering if they could also get vaccinated.

Friday, the Florida Department of Health clarified that those 16 and 17 will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for those 16 and older.

Starting Monday, March 29, Floridians 40 and over will be eligible to get vaccinated.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

