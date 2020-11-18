Florida to allow parents to continue choosing between virtual, in-person learning

MIAMI (WSVN) - Parents in Florida will continue to have the option of online learning or bringing their children to campus for in-person learning.

Part of the State Board of Education’s meeting on Wednesday was dedicated to how schools in Florida will move forward into 2021, and the full plan is expected to be out around Thanksgiving.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he agrees with allowing parents to have a choice regarding their children.

“I am, quite frankly, somewhat heartened by the dialogue that’s ongoing in Tallahassee, as the Commissioner of Education was just asked by a State Board of Education member about the viability of the online option continuing into January and beyond,” Carvalho said. “The commissioner assured the State Board of Education that that will continue to be a viable option.”

He went on to say, “We are elated to hear that because we believe in parental choice in our community and in the state of Florida.”

M-DCPS will soon offer free COVID-19 testing to all students in the county, including those in public, private and charter schools. The tests will be conducted thanks to a partnership with the University of Miami.

