Florida teens stranded in the ocean pray for help, rescued by boat named ‘Amen’

VILANO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Two Florida teens are safe and sound after they said their prayers for rescue were answered.

According to Fox 30, Tyler Smith and Heather Brown, both 17, skipped school for a beach senior skip day. The two friends swam offshore in Vilano Beach but became stranded about two miles off the coastline for about two hours.

The pair began to worry that they may not make it back since they did not have much strength and were helping each other stay afloat.

The two said that they then began to pray.

“I cried out, ‘If you really do have a plan for us, like, come on. Just bring something.'” Smith told Fox 30.

Shortly afterward, a boat named the “Amen” that had been sailing from South Florida to New Jersey saw the teens and came to their rescue.

“I started swimming towards it. I was like, ‘I’m going to get this boat. Just stay here. I’m going to get this boat. We are going to live.'” Brown said.

The men on the boat brought the teens on board and carried them safely to shore.

The two teens are crediting God and the men for saving their lives.

“There’s no other reason, no other explanation in the world other than God,” Smith said.

