Florida teen wins $15 million from lotto scratch-off ticket

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager in Florida is now a multi-millionaire after winning big from a scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 19-year-old Quinn Kofler from Bonita Springs won the $15 million jackpot in the “100x the cash” scratch-off.

Kofler chose to take a one-time, lump-sum payment of $11,175,000.

In addition to the top prize, the game also offers 20 prizes of $1 million.

