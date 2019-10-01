Florida teen killed while protecting 5-year-old sister during home invasion

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida teen was killed when he protected his 5-year-old sister from a home invader, authorities said.

According to WBBH, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detectives said 15-year-old Khyler Edman was stabbed to death when 27-year-old Ryan Cole broke into his home.

Detectives said Edman was trying to protect his 5-year-old sister at the time. The 5-year-old was not harmed.

“The suspect broke into this residence, a violent encounter ensued where we believe that teenager was trying to protect the home and protect their younger sibling,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell told WFTS.

Cole was later captured and arrested. According to WFTS, Prummell said when Cole was arrested, he had “several stab wounds on his hands and side.”

Edman’s loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral costs. To donate, click here.

