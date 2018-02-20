Florida teen charged for bringing cellphone case that looked like gun to school

DELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — DeLand Police have charged a 15-year-old boy after he was accused of bring a cellphone case that looked like a gun to school.

According to DeLand Police, students saw the teen carrying what looked like a gun in his back pocket Tuesday morning. Alarmed, a student told a teacher who notified two uniformed police officers and the school resource officer who were on patrol at the campus.

Officers then placed the school on lockdown while they found the student and took him into custody.

However, upon further investigation, officers found out the “gun” was really a cellphone case shaped like a pink firearm.

“It makes no sense to me that cellphone accessories are being made to look like handguns, and it makes no sense that gun manufactures are making fatal weapons into novelties such as pink handguns,” said DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger.

The teen was then arrested and charged with disruption of school operations, which is a misdemeanor.

