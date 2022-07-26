(WSVN) - A Florida teenager is fighting for his life as he battles a deadly brain-eating amoeba.

Thirteen-year-old Caleb Ziegelbauer has been in the hospital for two weeks.

Doctors said he contracted the rare infection while swimming at Port Charlotte Beach along the Gulf Coast earlier this month.

Friends and family gathered outside the medical center wearing yellow, his favorite color, and holding up signs expressing their love.

They’re holding out hope that he pulls through even though health officials say the majority of patients don’t recover.

“We try not to look at the numbers too much because there are miracles that happen every day, and I think we’re going to see another one that happens here,” said his aunt Lesley Cornelisen.

Ziegelbauer was sedated and intubated for a brief period but has been breathing on his own for almost a week now.

