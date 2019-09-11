Florida teen accused of using money stolen from parents to hire someone to kill them

(CNN) — A Florida teenager was arrested this week on charges of attempting to have her parents killed, according to a police affidavit.

Alyssa Michelle Hatcher is accused of stealing nearly $1,500 from her parents’ bank account while trying to carry out her murder-for-hire plot, the affidavit shows. She used $400 to pay a friend to have her parents killed, the document says, and when the act was not carried out, the 17-year-old paid another person $900 to do it.

The girl’s boyfriend told investigators he had seen her at “a known drug house” where she told him she wanted to kill her parents, according to the affidavit.

When she was interviewed by an investigator at her home, Hatcher said that in addition to paying two people to kill her parents, she also used money she had stolen from her parents to buy cocaine, the affidavit says.

Hatcher’s parents were not injured and told investigators they wanted to press charges against their daughter. She has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of criminal solicitation for murder.

On Tuesday, Hatcher was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala, Florida, Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Fred Jones said. She’ll get her next court date from that location, he added.

