Florida teen accused of sneaking into school, biting head off of chicken

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — A 17-year-old student has been charged with animal cruelty after he was accused of biting the head off a live chicken.

According to Fox 35, a student went to University High in Orange City after hours to sneak into the school’s chicken coop and bit the head off of one of the birds.

Deputies said the chicken’s headless body was found in the school’s parking lot by a teacher the next morning. The head was found in the coop, while eggs had been thrown the building’s walls.

The chickens had been donated to the school’s culinary program for students to raise.

“They went into an agricultural program, the farm to table and for basically no other reason, bit the chicken’s head off and kept the head in the mouth, and then wanted to see how the chicken died. I mean it’s pretty sadistic if you think of it,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

A school resource officer reportedly identified a 17-year-old student as the suspect who confessed to biting off the chicken’s head.

“He went and bragged about what he had done and then several students went and informed the school,” Chitwood said.

When the student was taken into custody, he told deputies that he did it because he has “violent outbursts.”

Other students connected to the crime may also face charges.

