Florida teacher quits job to make $100,000 a year as grocery shopper

OVIEDO, Fla. (WSVN) — A former central Florida teacher says he’s now making double his previous salary — as a grocery shopper.

Ed Hennessey taught thousands of high schoolers over the course of his 20-year teaching career. And though he loved what he did, Hennessey says he often struggled to make ends meet while supporting two children and paying off student loans.

He never earned more than $50,000 a year as a teacher, and said he always needed to work a second job. Hennessey worked for Blockbuster, Old Navy, Target and Uber before becoming a part-time shopper for Shipt, a grocery delivery service.

Hennessey started working for the company part time in 2015 and soon developed a fan base of loyal customers.

Two years later, he realized he could make more money as a full-time shopper than as a full-time teacher. That’s when he took a year-long sabbatical from teaching in order to spend more hours shopping.

The gamble paid off: Hennessey says he now makes a six-figure salary.

“I make over $100,000 a year,” he told WESH, “delivering groceries.”

The time off from teaching became permanent when he decided not to return to the classroom after his sabbatical.

“Leaving education is one of the scariest things, and very sad,” he said. “I don’t think there is a way to turn it around unless you’re going to offer more money.”

Hennessey says he now works 50 to 60 hours a week scouring supermarket aisles for Shipt.

