Florida teacher calls on parents to ‘step up’ in emotional post following Parkland shooting

Just one day after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a central Florida teacher took to social media with her thoughts on violence in schools. Her emotional post has since gone viral.

Kelly Guthrie Raley from Eustis, just north of Orlando, called on parents to be more active in their children’s lives.

“Parents: it’s time to STEP UP! Be the parent that actually gives a crap! Be the annoying mom that pries and knows what your kid is doing. STOP being their friend,” Raley wrote on Facebook. “They have enough ‘friends’ at school. Be their parent. Being the ‘cool mom’ means not a damn thing when either your kid is dead or your kid kills other people because they were allowed to have their space and privacy in YOUR HOME.”

Raley said she speaks from experience as a veteran teacher, saying mental health, lack of moral values, violent video games and “horrendous lack of parental support” are all contributing to an increase in violence in schools.

“It’s about 20 years ago this year I started my teaching career. Violence was not this bad 20 years ago. Lack of compassion wasn’t this bad 20 years ago,” Raley wrote in her now-viral post.

Since Thursday, her post has been widely shared online, with over 826,000 likes and nearly 700,000 shares.

To read the full post, click below.

