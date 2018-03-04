Florida teacher accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old student

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A former Central Florida middle school teacher has been accused of sleeping with an eighth grade student and giving him marijuana.

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Stephanie Peterson, charging her with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor.

The 14-year-old victim told deputies Peterson would send him nude photos, and would come to his home late at night, picking him up at around 11 p.m. before dropping him off around 1 or 2 a.m.

Investigators also said Peterson would give the boy marijuana and bowls for smoking it. Detectives said the victim’s grades began to suffer after their relationship started.

The victim also said Peterson told him they couldn’t tell anyone about their relationship or they’d get in trouble.

Peterson has been taken into custody and was being held on a $25,000 bond. Her bond has since been lowered to $12,500.

Peterson, who also goes by Stephanie Ferri, was a teacher at New Smyrna Beach Middle School. She has since resigned from her position.

