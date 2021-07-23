SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - After spending weeks searching for victims at the Surfside condo collapse site, first responders of Florida Task Force One and Two are saying their goodbyes and heading back to their stations.

Before leaving the area on Friday, the first responders also took a moment to pay their respects to the lives lost at the site.

The first responders worked around the clock since the collapse on June 24.

Task Force One is comprised of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue members while Task Force Two is comprised of City of Miami Fire Rescue and other local agency members.

The crew members could be seen paying their respects to the victims at the memorial wall along Collins Avenue and 85th Street.

It was an emotional moment as the emergency personnel saw the faces of those who they worked so hard to find and save.

“Providing closure to families was the ultimate test of everybody here and I think we did our best to do that and to make sure that everybody knew that we were in it one thousand percent to make sure that they had the closure they needed for this disaster,” said Miami Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Scott Dean.

Eight state, five federal and two international rescue teams worked at the site to recover the victims.

The crew members’ work has come to an end at the site a month later.

“This whole tragedy has been an emotional roller coaster for everybody involved, not just the Urban Search and Rescue teams but the local fire departments, the police departments [and] all the volunteers that came out to assist,” said Dean. “It’s tragic and it hurts.”

Task Force Two caravaned to Miami Fire Rescue headquarters and Task Force One ended their journey at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue headquarters in Doral.

