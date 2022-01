(WSVN) - Florida took the number one spot for the most shark strikes in the U.S.

Unprovoked shark attacks jumped to 73 in 2021, which is up from 52 the year prior.

Volusia County had the most with 17.

Brevard, Miami-Dade and St. Lucie counties had two each.

Broward County was one of several that reported just one shark attack.

