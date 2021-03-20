Florida surpasses 2 million COVID cases as local pop-up sites provide vaccinations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites helped South Floridians who are struggling to secure appointments, as the state crossed a major milestone in the pandemic.

State health officials on Saturday confirmed Florida has surpassed two million COVID cases.

Meanwhile, the race to get people vaccinated continued this weekend with some assistance from pop-up sites.

7News cameras captured a long line at one of these sites in North Miami that administered Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, no appointment needed.

“I’m here for the vaccine shot,” said Gary, one of the patients.

There was some confusion early on about age requirement.

It’s not 17. You have to be 55 to get it,” said another patient.

Patient Randolph Smith pointed out the large crowd that led to long waits.

“I’ve been here since this morning, but they’re very, very disorganized, and I don’t think that’s fair,” he said.

But city officials promised to administer shots for as long as supplies lasted.

Another pop-up site opened Saturday at South Miami Children’s Clinic.

Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, the clinic’s director, said she is focusing on underserved communitie

“I was very upset about the inequalities thus far with the vaccine rollout, especially in communities of color, who are being disproportionately affected by this virus,” she said.

Carroll-Scott said some people with medical conditions are being turned away because they don’t have a doctor’s note, so she’s got doctors on site

“We have physicians on site who can do health assessments for those people who don’t have a medical home and can’t get the form signed,” she said,

Hopefully receiving the vaccine will continue to get easier. Beginning Monday, the age requirement in Florida will lower to people 50 years and older.

Miami-Dade County is taking it a step further. Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava said Friday that starting March 29, anyone 40 years and older will be eligible, and they’ll drop the requirement 10 years every week.

As of Saturday, health officials said, nearly 5 million Floridians have been vaccinated.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

If you would like to pre-register for a vaccine at FEMA-run sites in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

