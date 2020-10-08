Florida surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 726,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 15,068 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 726,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,306 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 164 deaths.

There are now 173,721 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 78,614 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 47,525 and 1,914 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 45,483 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.