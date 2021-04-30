Florida surgeon general: Fully vaccinated Floridians no longer need to wear masks

(WSVN) - Florida’s surgeon general has said fully vaccinated Floridians can take their mask off for good while inside and outside.

That announcement goes farther than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory earlier this week.

He said nearly 9 million individuals have been vaccinated in the state, and scientific studies show that the vaccines protect individuals from COVID-19 and diminish hospitalizations and deaths.

