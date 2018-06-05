Florida SunPass system to shut down for maintenance Tuesday night

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida SunPass is shutting down their system Tuesday night for maintenance.

The company said they will undergo technology upgrades.

Transponders will still work at the tolls. However, it is recommended that customers replenish their accounts ahead of time with enough money to last them through June 11.

If you are an Easy Pay customer who relies on automatic payments, SunPass said all payments will be held from Tuesday until the end of the maintenance period. After that, all of the payments will post to your account.

Customers who use SunPass Plus Parking at Florida Airports must also find other payment methods during the maintenance period.

The shutdown starts at 7 p.m. and ends June 11, at 9 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.