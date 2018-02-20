Florida student brought knife, hit list to school

NAPLES, Fla. (AP & WSVN) — Deputies in Florida have arrested an 18-year-old high school student who they say brought a knife and a backpack filled with disturbing items to school.

A news release from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office says the Benjamin Mendoza was arrested Monday after investigators received a tip on Friday that the student brought a gas mask to school. Inside his backpack, deputies found a “realistic looking” Los Angeles Police Department badge, a map of Palmetto Ridge High School in Naples and a list of student names.

The news release added that the list included a drawing of a student with bullet holes in the chest and head. The words “dead ha ha dead” were also written on the paper. A note in the backpack said “shoot up school.”

He’s accused of having a weapon on school grounds and has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property and interfering with school administration functions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.