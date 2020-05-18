Florida state universities preparing to reopen in Fall

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - College students at public universities in Florida may be back in the classroom this fall.

The State University System of Florida announced that they are working on reopening campuses in the fall.

According to the statement, the State University System Chancellor was directed to develop guidelines to present to the Board of Governors on May 28. Universities will then have to present their own individual plans for reopening, based on those guidelines.

“The task force is focusing on developing guidelines that will prioritize the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors as our institutions continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Board of Governors’ chair Syd Kitson.

The State University System had all universities move classes online in March to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

