Florida State Park System to reopen on Monday

(WSVN) - The Florida State Park System will reopen to the public on Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement, Friday morning.

“Today I am announcing as part of phase one that — beginning Monday, May 4th — Florida’s world-renowned state park system will be opening,” DeSantis said. “Opening parks is consistent with my safe-smart-step-by-step system. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 emergency, we have consulted data, facts and science. I think we’ve seen enough to know that outdoor transmission is less likely that transmission in an enclosed environment.”

Among the parks reopening include Everglades National Park, which is reopening with restrictions.

