Florida son charged with killing dad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 24-year-old Florida man has been charged with killing his father during a fight at their townhouse.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman says Trenton Lauwereins shot 44-year-old Joseph Lauwereins while his dad stood on the other side of a locked bedroom door Friday night. He did not immediately call police after the shooting, but when he did authorities said he admitted shooting his father.

According to an arrest report, Trenton Lauwereins said his dad was banging on his bedroom door and yelling at him when he shot him.

The Florida Times-Union reports the son called his grandparents before he called the police. The grandparents were at the home when detectives arrived.

He is being held without bail on a murder charge. A court date has been set for March 18.

