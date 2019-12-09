Florida snow park set to open in 2020

DADE CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Floridians who want to see snow won’t have to travel too far in 2020.

According to Fox 13, Florida’s first and only snow park, titled Snowcat Ridge, is slated to open in November in Dade City.

Developers said the park will feature a large 60 foot tall and 400 foot long snow tubing hill. The hill will have a “magic carpet that will whisk riders and their snow tubes to the top of the hill.”

Visitors will be able to ride in a single, tandem or six-person family tube down the snow-covered slope.

The park will also have an Alpine Village and a snow play dome where visitors will be able to build snowmen out of real snow.

The park will operate a maximum of 120 days a year, as long as temperatures don’t go above 80 degrees.

For more information on the park, click here.

