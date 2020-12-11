Florida snow park has permit revoked after being open for less than a month

DADE CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Central Florida snow park has had its permit pulled less than a month after opening its doors.

Snowcat Ridge announced on Facebook that Pasco County officials revoked their permit, just weeks after the park opened its doors.

According to Fox 13, the county said it found several significant threats to public safety, including potential fire and electrical hazards.

Officials told Fox 13 the park pulled numerous permits since July, but that only one has been approved and no further inspections were requested.

The park said in a statement “the county revoked our existing permit and forced us to close on Thursday, December 10 and as well as the morning and afternoon of Friday, December 11. We are working closely with the county to resolve these issues.”

