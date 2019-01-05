Florida siblings jailed, accused of attacking grandparents

SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida say three siblings are accused of battering their grandparents during an altercation before Christmas.

Hernando County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that 24-year-old Angel Mariani and 21-year-old Monique Mariani had been living in a tent on their grandparent’s property prior to the Dec. 21 incident. Their 17-year-old sister is also wanted for questioning.

Deputies say Angel Mariani found out his grandfather had given his sisters money. When he demanded money, the grandfather refused. A police report says he punched his grandfather multiple times. The grandfather retreated to a nearby shed and the siblings approached their grandmother. Angel and Monique Mariani both punched and kicked her. A third person in the home was also battered.

Officials say Angel Mariani threatened arresting deputies.

Jail records did not list attorneys for the siblings.

