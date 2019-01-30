Florida Sheriff’s Office: Deputy forced to shoot, kill police K-9 after bite

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida police deputy was forced to shoot and kill another deputy’s police K-9 after it bit him and wouldn’t let go, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Fox 13, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said K-9 handler Scott Cronin was watching Recon, another handler’s dog, while the handler was out of town. However, on Monday night, Recon reportedly bit Cronin on the hand and would not let go.

The sheriff’s office said Cronin was forced to shot and kill Recon.

Deputies said it is common for handlers to care for other handler’s dogs because they are familiar with them. However, an outside expert told Fox 13 that despite being highly trained, K-9s are only supposed to respond to their own handler.

Deputies did not say what led up to Recon biting Cronin.

