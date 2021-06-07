HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — When a teen rear-ended a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car, he thought he would end up in jail. But luckily, things would have a positive ending.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant Vance was driving on Interstate 4 on May 26 when traffic came to a sudden stop. Unfortunately, the car behind her wasn’t able to stop in time and rear-ended her.

Luckily, Vance was uninjured and she got out check on the driver of the other vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said behind the wheel of the car was a panicked young man named Quintin, who was a senior at Jefferson High School.

Officials said Quintin thought he was going to go to jail for rear-ending a law enforcement officer, but Vance sat with him to comfort him and explained that he wasn’t going to jail.

The sheriff’s office said Vance saw that Quintin wasn’t speeding or distracted, and that it truly was an accident.

After chatting for a while, Quintin invited Vance to his graduation, which was taking place the following day.

Vance said it was an offer she couldn’t turn down, and that she attended to congratulate him and ensure he was still doing okay.

