Florida sheriff’s office warns against using improper containers for gas

(WSVN) - If you were hoping to stock up on gas for the hurricane, make sure you do it the right way.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on Facebook showing a man filling up buckets with gasoline.

The sheriff’s office said that while they don’t know when or where the photo was taken, the act was definitely a “bad idea.”

“Don’t be this person. We know everyone is anxious and trying to stock up on gas, but come on! This is dangerous and it’s illegal,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Residents are rushing to gather hurricane supplies as Dorian approaches the Florida coast.

The storm is forecasted to hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane sometime next week.

