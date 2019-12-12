Florida sheriff warns about horses across the state being slaughtered for meat

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida sheriff’s office is warning the public after an increase of horses across the state being slaughtered for their meat.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case involving a horse being stolen and slaughtered for its meat.

Although this particular incident took place in Sumter County, investigators said incidents like this are on the rise throughout the state.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft and slaughter of a horse that took place earlier this month.

A $13,000 combined reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in that case.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.