Florida sheriff surprises 13-year-old cancer survivor with new bike

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida sheriff surprised a young boy with a new bicycle after his previous one had been stolen.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Daylin Campbell’s bike was stolen off his front porch last Monday.

However, the sheriff’s office said the bike wasn’t just any bike, it was a special Christmas present that was given to Daylin while he was battling leukemia.

Deputies said Daylin is now in remission. But, according to Fox 13, a family friend said Daylin hadn’t gotten the chance to ride his new bike because he was waiting for his strength to return.

Word eventually spread, and the sheriff’s office said they received a donated bike, which Sheriff Grady Judd surprised Daylin with.

“We hope this bike will help him enjoy being a kid again,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Daylin’s mother, Canice Jordan voiced her appreciation at the sheriff’s office.

“It was definitely not the Sheriff’s Department to replace it, but out of the goodness of their hearts, they did without being asked … and for that I’ll forever be thankful for you all,” she wrote on Facebook.

