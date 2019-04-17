Florida sheriff sets up ‘closed for business’ sign in front of drug house

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida sheriff set up a sign in front of a closed down drug house letting people know that if they came there to buy drugs, then they were out of luck.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on Facebook showing a sign in front of a home. The sign reads that the drug house is “CLOSED FOR BUSINESS.”

The sheriff’s office wrote that a search of the home yielded marijuana, crack cocaine, an unknown substance (packaged for re-sale), loaded magazines, drug paraphernalia and $3,300 in cash.

Six people were also arrested and charged.

“We have been executing search warrants on this house for over thirty years,” said Sheriff Noel E. Stephen. “We will continue to do so as long as the residents continue to sell illegal narcotics. The people of this community don’t deserve it nor will we allow it.”

