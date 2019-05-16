Florida sheriff seizes $33,600 in edible marijuana candies

(WSVN) - Over $30,000 worth of marijuana edibles were confiscated in Southwest Florida.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office shared photos showing tables full of edible marijuana candies made to look like actual candy.

Deputies said the 332 units have a combined street value of $33,600.

“Although medical marijuana is legal in Florida, state statutes prohibit marijuana edibles from being packaged in a way that is attractive to children or made in a form that resembles candy,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Medical marijuana in Florida must be sealed in plain, opaque wrapping and marked with a universal marijuana symbol.”

Deputies said if parents encounter items that look like the ones seen in the images, they should call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300. Those hoping to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

