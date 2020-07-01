Florida sheriff says he will deputize gun owners if county gets overwhelmed with violent protesters

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida sheriff said he is willing to deputize gun owners if protests turn violent in his county.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Facebook of Sheriff Darryl Daniels speaking on recent protests across the country, and his thoughts on the matter.

In the video, Daniels tells the public not to fall victim to the conversation in the media that “law enforcement is bad, that law enforcement is the enemy of the citizens that we’re sworn to protect.”

Daniels went on to say that nonpeacful protesters in his county will not be accepted.

“Tearing up Clay County? That’s not going to be acceptable. And if we can’t handle you, you know what I’ll do? I will exercise the power and authority as a sheriff, and I will make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county, and I’ll deputize them for this one purpose, to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility,” Daniels said.

According to the Florida Times-Union, Daniels is the county’s first black sheriff.

It is unclear if there were reports or incidents of violent protests in Daniels jurisdiction.

