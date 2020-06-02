Florida sheriff recommends homeowners shoot looters if they break into their homes

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida sheriff issued a warning to potential looters in his county.

According to Fox 13, in a Monday afternoon news conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd expressed admiration for protesters in Lakeland and across the country.

However, Judd then voiced dislike for demonstrations that ended in violence.

“Let there be no misunderstanding, if you come here to riot, to loot, to injure people, we’re going to lock you up in the county jail,” Judd said. “We are going to hunt you down and lock you up if you engage in any criminal conduct.”

Judd went on to warn those who may be considering breaking into homes in Polk County.

“I would tell them, if you value your life, they probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County. Because the people of Polk County like guns. They have guns. I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded, and if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns, so leave the community alone,” Judd said.

The Polk County Sheriff also voiced his outrage at George Floyd’s death, saying, “Had that police officer done here what he did there, he would have been locked up in the county jail by sundown.”

Judd said the looters and rioters take away from the message the protesters are trying to get across.

“All of that ugliness has taken away from what we’re united about,” he said. “We’re united about the conduct that you saw with George [Floyd].”

