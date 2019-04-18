Florida Sheriff: Puppy tied up in bed sheet, left to die at intersection

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida sheriff’s office is searching for the person who tied up a puppy in a bed sheet and left him to die in the middle of the road.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted a video showing him holding the dog while calling for the arrest for the person who abandoned him.

“I’m looking for the person that dropped this precious little puppy off, wrapped him up and tied him up in a sheet, dropped him off at a major intersection to let him just simply get hurt — let him die,” Ivey said.

The dog was eventually found and rescued by a parks and recreation employee

Ivey said the person was spotted driving a small black sports car and the incident happened at he intersection of Parkway Drive and Wickham Road in Melbourne, Florida.

“Anybody that would do this to an animal would certainly hurt a human,” Ivey said. “We need to get them safely behind bars at the Brevard County jail.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at (321) 608-TIPS or the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Unit (321) 633-2024.

