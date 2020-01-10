Florida sheriff: Man intentionally ran over 75-year-old veteran, said he was ‘looking for someone to kill’

HUDSON, Fla. (WSVN) – Investigators say a Florida man who was arrested for running over an elderly veteran told detectives he did it on purpose so “he could see what it’s like to kill.”

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 21-year-old Justyn Pennell , Thursday.

According to an arrest report, Pennell called 911 to report he had intentionally run someone over and killed them.

Pennell told detectives he was driving when he passed by the victim, a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran, who was walking down the street with a walking stick. Pennell then made a U-turn, accelerated and purposely ran the man down.

“The suspect tells us later on that while he’s driving there at his victim, he can see the look of fright on that victim’s face,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “This man is absolutely evil.”

Pennell told detectives he was laughing and smiling when he struck the man.

Investigators said Pennell reported that he had thoughts of killing someone for months and had planned how he would do it. He added that he left his home with the intention of finding someone walking or riding a bike so he could run them over and kill them.

According to the arrest report, Pennell said the only reason he called 911 was because his car sustained so much damage that it couldn’t be driven and he was still so close to the scene.

Pennell has since been charged with first-degree homicide. According to Fox 13, he is being held without bond.

