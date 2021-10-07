BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — If you happened to have recently lost 770 pounds of marijuana, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for you.

The Brevard County Sheriff shared photos on Wednesday showing the massive haul of drugs that they said was seized from a mini-storage facility in Viera.

“I mean, trying to identify the rightful owner of the property is the very least we can do, especially since it has a street value of roughly two million dollars!!”” the department wrote on Facebook.

Deputies say the owner can “claim” their lost marijuana at the department’s Criminal Investigative Services building.

“Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!” the post read. “In fact, we are so excited to return something this valuable to its rightful owner that we are also going to throw in an all-expenses-paid extensive ‘staycation’ so that you can reflect for a while on exactly how much your lost property means to you!!”

While many found humor in the post, others also criticized the department.

“What a waste of law enforcement time and tax payers money. Marijuana is harmless,” said one commenter.

“Thank you to our wonderful Law Enforcement Officers!” another commenter said on the other hand.

The post has since been shared over 22,000 times and has received over 32,000 reactions.

