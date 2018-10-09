Florida sheriff issues trespass warning for Jim Cantore ahead of Hurricane Michael

(WSVN) - You know the weather is going to be bad when Jim Cantore comes to town. That’s why one Florida county wants him to stay away as Hurricane Michael nears the Panhandle.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a “trespass warning” for the Weather Channel meteorologist, jokingly calling him a “person of interest.”

The notice said Cantore could visit the area for “non-business related visits only, winter months preferred.”

The sheriff’s post is reminiscent of the Weather Channel’s popular ad for Cantore, showing people fleeing at the sight of him.

“This is not a real trespass,” the post read. “We like Jim, just not under these conditions.”

