TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s decision day when it comes to the proposal to ban abortions in Florida after 15 weeks.

The 15-week abortion ban is one vote and signature away from becoming law.

“In this, quote unquote, ‘free state of Florida,’ everyone is free except women, black and gays,” said Miami Gardens Senator Shevrin Jones (D).

Senators debated and voted Thursday. The proposed law will ban all abortions after 15 weeks. The only exceptions being if the life of the mother is in danger or in the case of the fatal fetal abnormality.

During roughly five hours of discussion Wednesday, Democrats offered several proposed changes, including an exemption in the case of rape, incest or human trafficking.

“They didn’t want to see the face of their rapists every single time they looked at their child, and that is their choice,” said Plantation Senator Lauren Book (D).

“When I got pregnant at 17 and I went to Planned Parenthood, they said I would never be anything, so we can all stand here and cry on the floor with our stories,” said Lakeland Senator Kelli Stargel (R). “I believe life begins at conception, so this bill is giving someone 15 weeks to make that decision of whether or not they want to keep that baby.”

Not one amendment, including that exemption, was approved.

“I think that the sponsor made a good case. As to the fact that there is almost four months of opportunity, and that was the factor that convinced me, but I do know that it is a tough issue,” said Hialeah Gardens Senator Manny Diaz (R).

“This is about red meat. This is campaign time,” said Jones. “The Republicans are looking to get their win for their mail pieces, and they’re looking to get their win for Gov. DeSantis as he travels the state doing this national agenda and now on Florida’s agenda.”

On the Democrat’s side, many of those senators said they’re trying to get those questions and answers in debate on the record in case there is a constitutional court challenge having to do with this particular bill once it becomes law and perhaps a case sent to the court.

As for the Republicans, they said this is something that the sponsor has been working on for a long time. They don’t believe it has anything to do with the governor’s agenda.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.