Florida Senate set to vote on future of removed Broward sheriff

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Whether former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel will be reinstated or not will be determined by the Florida Senate on Wednesday.

In Tallahassee, a vote will be held later in the day as Senate members decide whether to uphold Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove Scott Israel from office.

On Monday, a legislative panel rejected the recommendation by a special master who said he believed Israel should get his job back with a vote of nine to seven and one absent vote.

DeSantis removed Israel when he first took office in January, stating the Broward Sheriff demonstrated incompetence in his handling of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in 2018 and the 2017 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Israel was replaced with Gregory Tony who remains on duty as sheriff of Broward County.

