Florida Senate says elections supervisor must step down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican state senate president says the Florida Senate will not take any action to block the suspension of embattled elections supervisor Brenda Snipes.

Senate President Bill Galvano sent a memo to senators on Thursday saying there is not enough time to investigate the allegations against the Broward County supervisor before her resignation takes effect in early January. The Senate has the power to review suspensions.

Snipes planned to resign on Jan. 4, but she rescinded her resignation after Gov. Rick Scott immediately suspended her last month. Scott appointed his former general counsel to take her place. In his executive order, Scott said Snipes needed to be suspended for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.

A legal memo prepared by the Senate says Snipes rescinded her resignation too late.

